Nephew of Avondale woman warns people on Facebook before dying of COVID-19

AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Behind every COVID-19 statistic across the country is a real person with loved ones.

The day before a California man died, he made a Facebook post urging people to social distance and wear a mask. His aunt, who lives in Avondale, spoke to Arizona's Family.

"When we learned about this, I was in hysteria, I could not control myself because it couldn't happen to him," said Jessie Prieto.

Prieto's nephew, a 51-year-old who has diabetes, told Arizona's Family that he followed all CDC guidelines, but, when Riverside County's lockdown was lifted in California, the truck driver felt okay with going to a party in Mid-June.

"And nobody was wearing a mask. There was a gentleman there who was already sick, and he is the one who infected my nephew," said Prieto.

Arizona-made masks are made with clear shields to make lip reading easier Masks are becoming an essential way of life and not going away anytime soon. One Arizona company decided to make masks that stand out from the rest.

At first, Macias thought his diabetes was making him sick then he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition worsened.

On that Saturday, he posted on Facebook filled with regret that he went out. He felt bad that he put his family in jeopardy and urged people to social distance and wear masks.

The next day, Macias had trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

"By posting that, hopefully, lives will be changed. And take this serious. Like he said on his post, this is no joke," said Prieto.

Prieto hopes you take her nephew's message to heart so that you don't feel the pain that she's feeling.

"And it's not until it hits really really close to you that you know that it's serious," said Prieto.