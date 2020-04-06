PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The house is currently listed on airbnb's website as a "Family Friendly Staycation @ $2.5m Luxury Retreat." But it was the way it was listed last week that caught its neighbor's attention.
"They changed the ad to, 'Self Quarantine,'" said Bill Hunter, who lives next door to the Paradise Valley compound. "My eyes just bugged out," he said.
The ad appears to have been targeting renters who wanted to come to Paradise Valley to self-quarantine with COVID-19. "Why are they leaving home? I mean if we're supposed to be sheltering in place, why are they leaving their home to come here in the first place?" wondered Hunter.
CBS 5 Investigates has looked into problems with short-term rentals in some Phoenix-area neighborhoods. We collected stories, photos and video of unruly bachelor parties, wild "guys' weekends," even adult movie shoots in plain view of the public sidewalk.
Three years ago, Governor Doug Ducey signed a law that restricted the ability of cities and towns to regulate short-term rentals in Arizona. Since then, critics say the situation has become out of control.
Airbnb responded to questions from CBS 5 Investigates with a news release that details new restrictions. "As public health guidance is still evolving, we will not allow listing titles that could be interpreted as exploiting the pandemic," reads the release. "As such, we are prohibiting listing titles that reference 'COVID,' 'coronavirus,' or 'quarantine' moving forward," stated the release, which was published April 3.
The Paradise Valley property no longer advertises itself as a quarantine retreat, but Hunter believes the damage may already be done. The compound is now booked through the beginning of May. "So I think this is direct response to the ad about self quarantining. So people were directly looking for something like that," said Hunter.