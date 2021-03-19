PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County has expanded rent and utility assistance for residents who need help with payments. The county started accepting applications for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program on Friday.
Who is eligible?
Households must have an income at or below 80% of the county’s median income, which is $56,050 for a family of three.
In addition, under ERA guidelines, one or more individuals in the household must:
- Qualify for unemployment benefits OR have experienced reduced income or increased expenses due to COVID-19; AND
- Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability as evidenced by past-due notices.
To apply, visit this link for more information and application information. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Maricopa County will serve eligible county residents except those in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Chandler, and Gilbert. Those cities have already received direct federal funding and are operating their own programs.