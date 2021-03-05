TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of Arizonans can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Tucson starting on Saturday morning. Registration for nearly 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be for the vaccination site at the University of Arizona.

Those who qualify can sign up for a dose starting at 9 a.m. Appointments will be for times between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. for dates between Sunday and the following Sunday, March 14. Appointments usually fill up within hours of them being offered, sometimes faster than that. The site is in Prioritized Phase 1B, which includes everyone in Phase 1A, plus people 65 years and older, educators and protective service workers. Officials hope to expand to those 55 and older in the next few years and expand to a 24 hour operation.

Arizonans can book appointments by heading to podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling the bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 1-844-542-8201. Family members can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative.

More information about vaccine sites across the state can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.