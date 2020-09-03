TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New numbers from Arizona State University show more students are getting COVID-19, but the number of cases isn't rising as fast as before. A total 957 students have tested positive as of Wednesday, out of a student body of 74,500. A little more than half, 556 cases, live off-campus in the Valley. The university said 369 are in isolation on the ASU Tempe campus. The rest are in isolation at either the ASU Downtown Phoenix or ASU West campuses. ASU Polytechnic campus still doesn't have any known positive cases. The university hasn't released how many students have been tested for the coronavirus.

ASU said there are now 26 known positives among faculty and staff members. That's a decline from 28 when the university gave an update on Monday. We've reached out to the university to find out why there was a decrease.

