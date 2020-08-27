NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – There’s a race against time to get CARES Act funding spent on the Navajo Nation.

Earlier this summer, $714-million was allocated to the tribal nation after Navajo Nation and 10 other tribal governments sued the Federal government to get the proper funding. Now, they are facing a strict December 30 deadline to get the money spent on projects.

Some of the major projects includes $475 million to go toward infrastructure expansion, to help improve water, electricity and broadband use.

Right now, upwards of 30-40% of the people on the Navajo Nation do not have access to running water or electricity inside of their homes. “I wish we had more time,” President Nez said. “There is a bill in Congress that's asking for an extension but you know, you know, Congress, you can't really bank on it.“

On top of infrastructure improvement projects President Nez says CARES Act funding has the potential to have a drastic impact on the local economy, especially by making sure the money stays on the tribal lands longer before going to border communities. “We want to keep much of this money circulating within the Navajo Nation to boost up our businesses,” he said. “So that the dollar gets can turn around more than once. Right now, monies that come to us leave the Navajo Nation within, you know, four to five business days, believe it or not, and it goes to the border towns.”

President Nez says another portion of the money will go to help make sure the healthcare system is prepared for a second wave of COVID-19, which could hit during flu season.