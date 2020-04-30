NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – At 28 years old, the future was bright for Valentina Blackhorse, a Navajo Nation pageant winner.

"She is, she was my best friend, and her not been here and not being able to hear her voice, her smile, her jokes, it's hard," said Vanielle Blackhorse, her sister.

Through a FaceTime interview, Vanielle fought back the tears as she honored and remembered her sister.

"It's driving me crazy that I can't see her. I can't laugh with her anymore," she said.

It's obvious a lot of people loved Valentina. She had a young daughter and a boyfriend. On top of that, she positively impacted the lives of future generations.

"When I saw people posting about her, you know, her younger generations thing. She was a role model. And people say what she did in the community. I was very impressed," Vanielle said.

It was a little more than a week ago when Valentina tested positive for COVID-19. The next day the cruel and unrelenting virus took her life. With cases still running high on the Navajo Nation, Vanielle is asking people to remember and honor her sister by listening to the stay-at-home order.

"Just stay to stay safe because that's the only way that we can save other people is if they just stay home."