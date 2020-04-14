DILKON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A small veterinarian clinic on the Navajo Reservation is used to being extremely busy this time of year, but everything has changed because of the coronavirus, which worries Dr. Adrienne Ruby.

"I've been trying to arrange stuff to get ready for this busy time of year, and now it's not busy. It just kind of stopped. You know the cows are still having calves, you know the baby colts are coming, you know the sheep are in trouble," Dr. Ruby said. "When those animals get in trouble, they really need help. We'll just have to see how it goes."

Dr. Ruby has had her practice in Dilkon for more than 10 years and often travels across the reservation to see many of her clients, as she is one of the only veterinarians for the region.

Right now, she is limiting her travel as much as possible but is still available for emergencies.

"That's what I want to do, but if you're going to be realistic about this thing--it ain't gonna go away. It's only going to get worse. Why am I putting these things off until it's worse to do them? Some of your elective procedures become emergencies pretty quick if you don't do them," Dr. Ruby explained. "If you're trying to give a puppy its series of shots and you quit giving that series and that puppy encounters parvovirus, then you do have an emergency."

Dr. Ruby said she is juggling the new guidelines and her dedication to help animals. She said if people show up to her Dilkon office, she can treat the animals from their vehicles outside to follow social distancing. She also wears a mask.

"Here we are all worried about this COVID-19 and the baby calves are coming, the baby lambs are coming, the dogs are getting sick--all of it still happens, it doesn't stop because of this," said Dr. Ruby.

Dr. Ruby said as long as she is still able to get medical supplies mailed to her, as she always does, she will be okay and ready to help anyone who needs it.

"Everybody's got pets and even the vets have pets. Everybody worries about their pets."