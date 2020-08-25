NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- A one-time COVID hotspot has done a 180. The Navajo Nation turned its dire situation around in just a month’s time, and now other places around the country have taken notice and are asking for guidance.

It wasn’t long ago when President Jonathan Nez of Navajo Nation was at the center of their COVID crisis seen around the world. “Per capita, at one point, Navajo Nation was the highest in the country of COVID positive cases,” said President Nez.

But his leadership team was able to change that within a month’s time, likely saving many tribe members.“The success that you see throughout this country are pursuant on leaders that are following public health professionals’ recommendation,” President Nez said.

In the last 48 hours, the Navajo Nation has reported one COVID death, and 22 new cases. President Nez said leaders around the county are asking how they saw success in such a short amount of time. He said they took health recommendations and took them and made them into policy. “There are no businesses open during our lockdowns,” he said.

The Nation has had strict lockdowns on weekends that still continue even as conditions improve. There’s been a curfew each night, and it was back in April when President Nez issued a mask mandate for the entire Navajo Nation. “Of course there was some push back, but we stayed consistent with our message and I think that’s key,” he said. “We didn’t have anybody here on the Navajo Nation protesting about wearing masks or giving up their freedoms.”

President Nez said they’ve now successfully tested 45% of their entire population for COVID, and will continue aggressive testing and safety protocols. He said now is not the time to let up. “The war is not over yet until a vaccine is there,” President Nez said.

He also said Navajo Nation has focused on detailed contact tracing, which has helped track when and where the virus has spread on the reservation. He said all orders and protocols they’ve put in place have been data driven, and believes that’s how his members have been able to trust his decisions and leadership through this pandemic.