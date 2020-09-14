coronavirus

Navajo Nation reported five new COVID-19 cases, with zero new deaths on Monday.

NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – Monday evening, Navajo Nation reported five new COVID-19 cases, with zero new deaths. At the same time, Navajo Nation plans to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial on a patient-volunteer basis.

"Several COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials are making progress across the U.S., and it's important that the Navajo people have an opportunity to participate in a Phase 3 trial," President Jonathan Nez said. "The clinical trials will be done on a patient-volunteer basis, meaning that no one will be forced to participate unless they are fully willing to do so."

Tribal leadership continues to prepare for a second-wave of COVID-19 amid flu season.

"I have to reiterate, we're not out of the clear yet," President Nez said.

When there is a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial available on the Navajo Nation, it'll be done by the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Dr. Anthony Fauci will join President Nez for a live town hall. That'll be at 9 a.m. (MDT)/8 a.m. (PDT).

 

