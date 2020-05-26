NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s finally some good news when it comes to COVID-19 and the Navajo Nation. At last check, the Navajo Nation has a total of 4,689 cases with 157 deaths. So far the Navajo Nation has tested about 14% of the people living there.
The original projections for hospitalizations showed the peak of cases would be around this time. at the end of April.
"The data and the COVID-positive tests, these tests are increasing. But the hospital visits dramatically decreased here on Navajo Nation,” President Jonathan Nez said. “It is because of the Navajo people listening to the healthcare professionals, listening to the frontline workers."
For the last couple weeks the tribe had the highest cluster of cases per capita in the country.
That led to tribal leaders imposing some of the toughest stay-at-home and curfew orders in America.
"We can't let up though, we need to continue to do what we're doing, wearing our masks, washing our hands with soap and water, and social distancing. Especially now that more of the states and governments around the us are opening back up," President Nez said.
The goal of the strict order: to flatten the curve, to slow the spread of coronavirus cases.
With the number of hospital cases going down on the Navajo Nation, it may lead to changes with the weekend curfews. An announcement on this weekend’s curfew is expected by the end of the work week.