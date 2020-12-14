The COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Navajo Nation and some health care workers have already gotten the dose.

NAVAJO NATION, NM (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a historic day as shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine started rolling out across the country. The Navajo Nation received its first doses of the vaccine Monday. This comes as the virus continues to devastate the reservation.

Navajo Nation vaccine

Half of that was delivered to the Gallup Indian Medical Center in New Mexico on Monday.

"As you know, we are experiencing a very strong second wave, we have had very high numbers," said Dr. Loretta Christensen, chief medical officer for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

Scottsdale fire chief will be one of first COVID vaccinations, urges others to get it

Christensen said the Navajo Nation will receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine. Half of that was delivered to the Gallup Indian Medical Center in New Mexico on Monday.

Navajo Nation vaccine

The doses were distributed to several health care facilities on Monday.

Doses were then distributed to Crownpoint Health Care Facility, Tsehootsooi Medical Center, Winslow Indian Health Center, Sage Memorial Hospital and Native Americans for Community Action, an urban health site in Flagstaff. Christensen said two more shipments are expected on Tuesday.

'Healing is coming': US health workers start getting vaccine

"Everyone has plans to vaccinate within the first four days of receiving the vaccine, so we anticipate by the end of the week, the vast majority of our doses will be given," said Christensen.

Check your status: Do you qualify for one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona?

Health care workers, EMS responders, traditional Native American medical men and long-term care facilities are all part of the first distribution phase.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you