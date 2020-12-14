NAVAJO NATION, NM (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a historic day as shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine started rolling out across the country. The Navajo Nation received its first doses of the vaccine Monday. This comes as the virus continues to devastate the reservation.
"As you know, we are experiencing a very strong second wave, we have had very high numbers," said Dr. Loretta Christensen, chief medical officer for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.
Christensen said the Navajo Nation will receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine. Half of that was delivered to the Gallup Indian Medical Center in New Mexico on Monday.
Doses were then distributed to Crownpoint Health Care Facility, Tsehootsooi Medical Center, Winslow Indian Health Center, Sage Memorial Hospital and Native Americans for Community Action, an urban health site in Flagstaff. Christensen said two more shipments are expected on Tuesday.
"Everyone has plans to vaccinate within the first four days of receiving the vaccine, so we anticipate by the end of the week, the vast majority of our doses will be given," said Christensen.
Health care workers, EMS responders, traditional Native American medical men and long-term care facilities are all part of the first distribution phase.