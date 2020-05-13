WINDOW ROCK, AZ. (3TV/CBS5) -- Navajo Families were able to receive bags of cat and dog food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Navajo Nation worked with Nestlé Purina, actress Joely Fisher, Arizona Army National Guard, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen N. McPaul and attorneys and staff with Navajo Nation Department of Justice to assist Navajo Families, according to a press release.
“Protect the Sacred is proud to partner with Actress/Director Joely Fisher, to secure and help coordinate large donations for the Navajo Nation. We're excited that we were able to help with the need for pet food assistance, as we know how important our animals and animal care is to our Navajo people,” said Allie Young with Protect the Sacred.
On Monday, the Arizona National Guard delivered multiple truckloads of pet food to Window Rock from Nestlé Purina that is located in Flagstaff, according to a press release.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve focused our attention on the Navajo people so it’s good to see that we are now helping families with pets. For some, cats and dogs are a part of the family and it costs money to keep them fed. A big thank you to Joely Fisher, Protect the Sacred, Purina, and the National Guard for stepping up in a big way to help our Navajo people and their pets,” said President Nez.
On Tuesday, President Nez and Vice President Lizer were able to distribute the food to the Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Pine Springs, and Tsé si áni.
The families also received food, water and other essential items for 325 families.
“Many of our people have cats and dogs and they become part of the family. By offering pet food, it helps families by saving them money to allow them to buy other essential items. We know there are many entities and organizations like Protect the Sacred that have reached out and contributed to our Nation. To them, we say thank you for your love and support,” said Vice President Lizer.