NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – In a Thursday morning announcement, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he and Vice President Myron Lizer are self-quarantining after being near a first-responder who tested positive for COVID-19.

The president and vice president came in contact with that first-responder on Tuesday. At that time, both the president and vice president were wearing gloves and masks. Both say they are feeling fine, but are self-quarantining as a precaution.

As the two self-quarantine, they will continue their duties electronically. In addition to the President and Vice President staying home, several other employees have been told to self-quarantine, too.

“This is real and no one is immune from contracting the virus,” President Nez said. “We will continue to help fight for our people while we self-quarantine – this is a precautionary measure. While meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arizona National Guard, we came into contact with several first responders, one of whom later tested positive for the virus.”

President Nez said they were told some members with the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard are also self-quarantining and are doing fine. “Our prayers are always with our first-responders and many others who are impacted by the virus,” he said.

This announcement was made as the Navajo Nation is preparing for a 57-hour curfew to stop the spread of COVID-19. That curfew will go into place Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., if someone is breaking that curfew they could be fined up to $1,000 with possible jail time. The only people who are allowed out of their homes during the curfew are essential employers.

“I am doing fine as I continue to self-quarantine,” Vice President Lizer said. “We will overcome COVID-19 together, but it’s up to each of us whether that will be sooner or later. The more people continue to go out into public, the longer we will have to stay home. Now is the time to get prepared for the 57-hour curfew.”