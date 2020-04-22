WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have issued an executive order that extends their declaration for a state of emergency through May 17. This executive order also lengthens the closure of the Navajo Nation government offices in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"All Navajo Nation Divisions, Departments, Programs, Offices, non-governance certified Chapters, Enterprises, and Navajo casinos shall follow the direction of the Public Health Emergency Orders requiring all Navajo citizens to limit their movement which means staying at home and leaving for Essential Activities only; and comply with the curfew hours by staying home between the house of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. MDT and complying with weekend or other curfew hours," according to a news release from the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation, which includes land in northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah, and northwestern New Mexico, is still under a shelter-in-place order that has a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 57-hour weekend curfews that start at 8 p.m. on Friday and run through 5 a.m. on Monday.

"We're not letting our guard down – now is not the time," Nez said. "We're seeing a slight flattening of the curve, but we have to remain vigilant. As the leaders of the Navajo Nation, we are doing everything we can to help save as many lives as possible. Government offices will be closed, but essential personnel will continue their duties and essential government functions will continue."

As of this writing, the Navajo Epidemiology Center was reporting 48 COVID-19 deaths, and more than 1,200 total positive cases.

328 in Navajo County

240 in Apache County

213 in Coconino County

These numbers are not included in the daily updates from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The Navajo Nation also reports hundreds of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and more than a dozen in Utah.

Earlier this month, both Nez and Lizer opted to self-quarantine after they were possibly exposed to the virus.

For more information, you can visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website here.