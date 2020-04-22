NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Wednesday, the Navajo Nation announced that it will be joining forces with ten other tribes in a lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury regarding coronavirus federal funding.

Navajo Nation now has 1,206 coronavirus cases and 48 deaths Tribal health officials said the numbers don’t include cases for border towns as was being previously reported by the Navajo Epidemiology Center.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer say Congress distributed $8 billion under the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help tribal governments.The Nation claims that Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin plans to use this money to fund more than 230 Alaska Native Corporations that are owned by shareholders, including those who are non-Indian.

"The 12 regional Alaska Native Corporations alone have over 138,000 shareholders, employ more than 43,000 people worldwide, and generated more than $10.5 billion revenues in 2018," said a statement President Nez tweeted.

Navajo Nation president issues executive order to extend emergency declaration Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have issued an executive order that extends their declaration for a state of emergency through mid-May.

While the Secretary hasn't announced a distribution formula for the funds, President Nez emphasizes that giving this money to the Alaska Native Corporations will negatively affect how his community battles this pandemic. He gave his reasoning in the statement he released.

"Allocating funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the Alaska Native Corporation will severely impact the Navajo Nation's ability to fight COVID-19, and will impact every other tribe as well," said President Nez. "The impact on the Navajo Nation will be significant because of the Nation's size, population, and the already disparate impact of COVID-19 on the Nation."

The Nation has already disapproved of CARES Act funding for the Alaska Native Corporations. They wanted answers from the Department of Interior and the Department of Treasury as to why the corporations were included in the first place.

"Alaska Native Corporations are for-profit entities that have billions of dollars in revenue, and can access other funding sources in the CARES Act. The Congressional Intent of these funds were to relieve tribal governments. We need [to] provide relief for our tribal communities, not shareholders," said President Nez back on April 16.

Vice President Lizer believes they are slowly making progress, but it needs to be faster. When it comes to funding, he reiterated that federally-recognized tribes should take priority over corporations.

"We need more rapid testing, healthcare personnel, PPEs, ventilators, and other essential services to adequately address the expected increase of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation," said Vice President Lizer. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning us of a possible second wave of COVID-19 that may hit the country in the winter season -- we need funds and resources to prepare for the long-term."

The full statement released by President Nez can be viewed below.