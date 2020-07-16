NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – The Navajo Nation, once one of the worst COVID-19 hot-spots in the country, is now seeing a major flattening of their curve and even a decline in cases.

So far, there have been more than 8,300 COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation with a little more than 400 deaths. But the number of new cases is not anywhere near as bad as it once was.

"We have seen a flattening of the curve and a reduction in COVID positive, and people are asking Navajo Nation, 'How did you do it?' And I’ll always say we followed the public health professionals," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

+2 Navajo Nation has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the US The Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US -- another sign of COVID-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities.

Since April, Navajo Nation has implemented strict curfews, mask mandates, stay at home orders and travel advisories for its citizens.

"I appreciate the Navajo people for accepting these recommendations. The Navajo people have gotten used to wearing masks and staying home,” President Nez said. “It's really on the citizens after you get the word out. The citizens have to accept it. If they don't accept it, then it's not going to work.”

As the COVID-19 trends change for Navajo Nation, President Nez is offering this to other area leaders: “Now it’s our turn. Our offer is there to the people who donated items to the Navajo Nation, please let us know what you need. It is our turn to pay back that love, and that giving that you've done when we hit a high point. We do have churches ready to mobilize down to the Valley to help out with food and supply distributions."