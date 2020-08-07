NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – With a decrease of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation and in neighboring states, the tribal government changed a full weekend lockdown to a 32-hour partial weekend lockdown.

The new lockdown will be in place from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. over the next four weekends. This also changes the daily evening curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The changes to the lockdown happened as Arizona and other states have seen a downward trajectory in new COVID-19 cases. For the Navajo Nation, the number of new cases has dropped lower than 10%, and hospitalization has stayed near 80%.

“We’ve gone 42 consecutive days with less than 100 positive COVID-19 cases being reported daily,” President Jonathan Nez said. “Until there is a safe vaccine in place, we will continue to face this modern-day monster. The 32-hour weekend lockdown presents an opportunity for everyone to prepare for the upcoming winter season by gathering firewood, water, food and other necessities that will be needed.”

Navajo Nation offers help to other hard-hit COVID-19 areas The number of new cases is not anywhere near as bad as it once was.

At the same time, there will be a no-contact food distribution event on Saturday, Aug. 8 at various locations.

When someone comes to get food, they will stay in their vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Here are the following locations and times: