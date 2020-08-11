NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – With sports on hold, a familiar sportscaster on the Navajo Nation decided she could still be an asset for her listeners. She traded calling sports highlights for health headlines.

LA Williams has been on the airwaves in the Four Corners region for three decades, offering coverage in both English and Navajo languages.

Her expansive career allowed her to interview some of the greats in sports like Kobe Bryant and Pat Summit. But, since COVID-19 hit sports have come to a halt and the need to get vital health information to people living on the Navajo Nation became a priority.

"When this happened, it was very important to me that I had to voice my production out there to tell the audience what is going on," she said. "I had to bring it down to basic and translating in the Navajo language what is this virus."

With three decades in journalism, Williams says when she started covering COVID-19, she took everything back to basics. Now she's translating that message for her listeners.

"Let's get our essentials, get our food ready for the next month, two months, three months of preparation. Can our audience people to start preparing for the next three months?" she said. "They need to know what's going on and what this virus is and they will tell you will get past it, don't worry."