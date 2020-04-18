PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials with the Navajo Nation announced a public health emergency order on Friday that would require protective masks for all residents to be worn in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

“Even before the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended using masks in public, we were encouraging our Navajo people to wear masks and gloves and now we’re putting it in writing. Some may not like it, but with the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing, we have to be proactive in addressing the pandemic. We will continue to consider even more aggressive requirements to help bring the numbers down. Some individuals think we’re using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation and I’m going to do everything I can to help save lives. We are on a mission to flatten the curve,” said President Nez.

Navajo Nation also has some requirements for their masks that isn't much different from anywhere else. All masks must cover both mouth and nose and snugly cover the face.

“Since the pandemic began, we are seeing more and more people wearing masks and protective gloves in public and that’s a good sign that people are listening to the health care experts. We aren’t the health experts, but as leaders, we are using our voices to get the word out so that our people are aware of the precautionary measures they can take to protect themselves. Wearing a mask doesn’t guarantee that a person won’t contract COVID-19 – we continue to strongly recommend that everyone stay home as much as possible,” stated Vice President Myron Lizer.