NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Navajo Nation is working on a "soft reopening" plan under revised guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined.
Last week, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Public Health Emergency Order which was set up to help transition the Navajo Nation from a "red status" to an "orange status" aligned with a decline of COVID-19 cases, access to testing, hospitalizations and contact tracing, according to a press release from Navajo Nation President, Jonathan Nez.
“This is not a full reopening as some states are doing. Instead, this is a carefully-crafted soft reopening that includes specific guidelines to continue helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing more businesses to reopen at no more than 25-percent capacity along with strict provisions. We continue to rely on the data and the advice of public health experts as we move forward in this pandemic. The recent data shows that there is a consistent reduction in new infections, a reduction in hospital visits and hospital bed usage, and very high rates of vaccinations across the Navajo Nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
“It’s been nearly one year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation and we’ve all learned a lot about the virus and how to keep ourselves safe and healthy. The COVID-19 variants are still a concern in many regions of the country and we will continue to monitor the spread and if there is a change in the trend of new infections and hospitalizations, we will quickly revisit our public health emergency orders. We encourage everyone to continue taking on the personal responsibility of staying home as much as possible, wearing one or two masks, avoiding large crowds, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often.”
Orange status is declared once they can see a decline in cases, less than 80% inpatient hospital and ICU bed usage. This also includes a 0.81 infection rate over the last seven days as well.
The new provisions for businesses under the “orange status” include:
- All businesses will be required to submit a COVID-19 Reopening Plan to the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development before reopening in Orange Status. Reopening plans can be emailed to: navajoeconomy@navajo-nsn.gov.
- 25% capacity allowed for most businesses
- Restaurants and Dining facilities: drive-thru and curb-side permissible
- Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining structures may provide outdoor dining at 25% of maximum capacity, as long as social distancing between tables is enforced
- Restaurants without permanent outdoor dining structures are allowed up to 10 outdoor tables (max 4 persons per table), as long as social distancing between tables is enforced
- Personal Care and Services: service by appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments
- Marinas and parks: appointment only
- Casinos and video poker: Navajo casinos are allowed to open to Navajo Nation residents and employees only, in accordance with a reopening and workplace safety plan
- Businesses shall limit operations before 6:00 a.m. (MDT) and after 8:00 p.m. (MDT)
- Not Allowed in Orange Status: youth programs, museums, flea markets, roadside markets, gyms, recreation facilities, movie theaters.
In addition, a separate order called the "safer-at-home" order, the Navajo Nation will remain in its daily 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew seven days a week. Both orders will go into place starting Monday.
“Personal responsibility is key to staying safe and continuing the reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. For nearly a year, we’ve implemented many safety and preventative measures, but at some point, we have to take careful steps to safely reopen in stages. We strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing all precautions and keep your guard up. Vaccinations are another key component that is helping to reduce the number of new cases, and we hope to continue seeing more of our Navajo people receiving the vaccines. Please be safe, make good decisions for you and your loved ones, and keep praying,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.
You can visit Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19's website for more information here.