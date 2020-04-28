NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS5) -- As the Navajo Nation implements another weekend curfew, health officials confirmed more than 100 new cases and one death from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 60 deaths as of Tuesday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,873. A total of 10,772 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 7,816 negative test results.

Of the total confirmed positive cases on the reservation, 1,138 of them are in Arizona. Here is a breakdown by county:

Navajo County, AZ: 442

Apache County, AZ: 432

Coconino County, AZ: 264

McKinley County, NM: 469

San Juan County, NM: 187

Cibola County, NM: 17

San Juan County, UT: 22

Socorro County, NM: 21

Sandoval County, NM: 19

Also on Tuesday, Navajo Nation officials announced another 57-hour weekend curfew beginning on Friday at 8 p.m., lasting until Monday at 5 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation.

Health officials met with Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco and Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Executive Director Garret Silversmith, to coordinate police checkpoints on roadways to enforce the curfew.

“We have the 57-hour weekend curfews, but everyone needs to be reminded that we have the Shelter-In-Place order that’s in effect 24-hours, seven days a week. Our team is also being proactive to plan for the first of the month this Friday. Under the leadership of Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie, we will initiate ‘Operation First of the Month’ again to work with businesses to create safeguards for our Navajo elders. Please adhere to the orders and remain home unless you are in need of food, medicine, or in cases of emergencies,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

“We can caution the public all day long and issue as many public health orders as we want, but ultimately the choice to stay home or go out into public remains in the hands of each individual. Please talk to your family members, your friends, coworkers, and others and tell them to stay home to save lives. We don’t want to see any more lives lost and we don’t want to see our Diné people sick – it’s sad and it’s devastating for many families. Please pray and please meet your prayers half way by staying home,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.