NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Navajo Nation, once a hotspot for COVID-19, is now seeing a decrease in new cases. At the same time, Arizona is seeing record-breaking numbers, including the 2,392 new cases reported in the state on Tuesday.
"I truly believe wearing masks helps slow down the spread of COVID-19,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “And in the state of Arizona there's no public health order that mandates citizens to wear masks, and maybe that is a factor in this real big spike."
The latest numbers from Monday evening show Navajo Nation with 22 new cases. "It is a concern. We're monitoring the cases all around us, and we're going to have to reinstate our 57-hour curfew and to also reinstate our travel advisory maybe even go as far as a travel ban off of the Navajo Nation," President Nez said.
President Nez said people shouldn't just depend on their government agencies to keep their families safe from coronavirus. He says everyone has to do their part to stay safe too. "We're all in this together, what affects us here on Navajo affects those around us out and vice versa,” he said. “So, we have been adamant about telling everyone around us to listen to those health care professionals it is time for our leadership events to, you know, take the bull by the horns, and lead and be on the front lines and listen to those health care professionals on the front lines."
The tribe has tested about 20%of its population one of the best COVID-19 testing rates in the country.