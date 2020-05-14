NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – COVID-19 positive cases on Navajo Nation had a drastic jump Wednesday night. There were an additional 147 cases, with 16 new deaths. There are around 3,400 cases on the Navajo Nation, ranking the tribal lands at the top for the most cases per capita nationwide.

In close-knit Navajo Nation communities, virus takes hold Crowding, tradition, and medical disparities have tangled together on Navajo Nation land — an area nearly three times the size of Massachusetts — creating a virological catastrophe. And the most basic measures to fight the virus’ spread — handwashing and isolation — can be difficult.

As a way to battle the spread, leaders will make this weekend’s curfew even more strict than in the previous weekends. "We're going to basically do a full lockdown of the stores here on the Navajo Nation, this coming weekend for another 57 hour curfew," President Jonathan Nez said. "The only thing that's different this time around is all businesses throughout the Navajo Nation will be mandated to close their doors."

+2 Federal dollars to help Navajo Nation The money is now coming into Navajo Nation and other reservations after a lawsuit filed by tribal governments last month.

This includes businesses like grocery stores and gas stations. The 57-hour curfew goes into effect Friday evening through Monday morning. If anyone breaks the weekend curfew, violators may face fines and jail time.