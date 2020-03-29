NAVAJ0 NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- We've learned the Navajo Nation is issuing a curfew to all people who live there. As of Saturday, the Navajo Nation reported 115 COVID-19 cases, and two deaths were confirmed on Friday.
The curfew begins on Monday, and will last from 8 p.m through 5 a.m. It's the newest measure the nation is taking to combat coronvirus. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the purpose is to limit activity on the Navajo Nation. This recent move comes after the nation issued a stay-at-home order, they also issued a shelter in place at the Chilchinbeto community in Northern Arizona.
President Nez said if the spread does not stop, they'll have to go even further in isolating people who have COVID-19. "Right now we are starting to plan on utilizing facilities on Navajo nation, hotels, maybe gyms, maybe correctional facilities, campgrounds to put up tents," said President Nez.
President Nez also spoke of an operation which they would close supermarkets for a few hours so the elderly can get supplies.