NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – The number of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation continues to rise. As of Monday evening, there are more than 384 cases, with at least 15 deaths.

The nation is working around the clock to make sure it’s residents are safe.

"One death is one way too many," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Since last month, President Nez and his administration has worked to keep their people safe through a shelter in place and a strict daily curfew.

Arizona Army National Guard delivers food, supplies to Navajo Nation The Arizona Army National Guard delivered food and supplies to the Navajo Nation on Saturday to help them deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Navajo Nation is working closely with the Arizona National Guard, FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers among other state and federal agencies to bring in proper health supplies, and work on getting additional health care facilities setup.

"We're in the early stages right now," President Nez said."We have to begin to have those types of discussions and FEMA in that team there is helping with Gallup Indian Medical center, Chinle Comprehensive Healthcare Facility....those are the communities that see a big rise in emergency room visits."

Inside of the Chinle basketball arena, a PPE distribution center is setup for supplies going to hospitals on the Navajo Nation.

On top of getting those emergency supplies distributed and facilities in place, there is an ongoing strict curfew on the Navajo Nation from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

That curfew will be even more strict in the upcoming days.

"This Friday, Friday 8pm to the next following Monday at 5am is going to be a total curfew,” President Nez said. “Everybody should have their supplies. Now it’s time to really focus on hunkering down and slowing down the spread of coronavirus."

The ongoing, and upcoming 57-hour curfew means people need to stay home, unless there is an emergency. The weekend curfew impacts everyone on Navajo Nation unless they are essential employees. If they are essential, they are required to show proof of official identification or letter from their employers on official letterhead.

Looking to this weekend’s curfew, there will be additional checkpoints to enforce the “Stay at Home Order”. If people don’t follow the order or curfew, they will get a citation and a fine by Navajo Nation Police.

“The weekend curfew helps to combat the virus,” Vice President Myron Lizer said in a press release. “We need to take it upon ourselves to protect our families…”

To help volunteer on the Navajo Nation, either medically or through donations, you can contact the Help Command Operation Center:

Phone: 928.871.7014

Email: Coronavirus.info@NNDOH.org