NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Navajo Nation is doing its part to help the region.
As of Wednesday night, 69 people tested positive for the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation, up 40% from the day before. Now, Rhino Health, a glove-making facility on Navajo Nation, is helping first responders in the region get the tools they need.
"We established our own natural latex glove manufacturing facility,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez said. “We're helping other health care facilities with gloves. I mean, talk about sovereignty at its highest level, you know? I mean, sovereignty is the ability to help yourself. And when you're able to bless other people in the process."
As this crisis continues - President Nez has this message for all of us.
"We're all going to ride it out. We're all going to be stronger after this. We're all resilient. We're all in this together. And we're going to do our very best to fight hard to eradicate this virus. So I just want to tell the people in the viewers that are watching, you know, keep looking up, keep praying. We'll get through this."