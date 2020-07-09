Navajo Nation frontline workers get donations, care packages from Valley nurses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley nurses are raising donations to send care packages to frontline workers in the Navajo Nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're working so hard here, and we're really getting hit harder here than we had in the first few months," said Brittany Schilling, a nurse at Banner University Medical Center. "We do have the support of the Valley and resources that have been given to us to provide free meals and things like that. So, without that, I can't even imagine the things they're going through up in the Navajo Nation, especially because they don't even have the medical resources we have."

The Navajo Nation implemented strict lockdown and stay-at-home orders in March due to the climbing numbers of COVID-19 patients and limited hospital resources.

"I just can imagine it's been really scary working in those conditions," Schilling said.

Schilling and another nurse, Lauren Leander, garnered national attention after they stood up to protesters in April who were against the stay-at-home orders in Arizona. Schilling and Leander stood in scrubs and face masks. They say the donations nurses, doctors, and other hospital staff receive from the public can help them get through the long days.

"To receive them is -- really like, I can't even explain how much it means because it's just -- we go to work every day, and we're working extra hours, and we're exhausted. So, just to know that someone thought about us and wanted to give us just a little something to brighten our day, really means the world," said Schilling. "That's really been what's gotten us through our day, most days at work. It's just those little things. So, we figured that's probably not happening on the reservation."

Through donations from coworkers and the public, Schilling and Leander were able to send several care packages.

"Things like little snacks, we had like over 400 masks donated to us to send up there, and that was a mix of cloth masks and surgical masks, we had scrub caps made for them," Schilling said. "And then some other just fun items like little water bottles and pins and chapstick and lotions because our faces are so dry from wearing the masks. So just fun little things like that."

The two nurses hope to donate even more to the Navajo Nation.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send it to the Banner University Medical Center under Brittany Schilling, or you can click here.