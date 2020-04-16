NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – The Navajo Nation is extending the 57-hour curfew for the next two weekends, as they continue to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 1,042, with 41 deaths. That’s as of Thursday evening. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez stressed the precautions are still necessary as the cases continue to rise.

"Everyone needs to plan ahead for the weekend curfews. Purchase what you need during the week, but do so in a safe manner,” said Nez. “The projections are alarming, but the decisions and actions of the public are the biggest factor when it comes to the numbers of positive cases. We’re fighting hard, but it’s very disheartening when we receive reports of large numbers of our own people traveling and crowding stores in border towns. Everyone needs to do their part to educate their loved ones and to hold each other accountable if we want to bring down the numbers.”

The Navajo Nation Public Health Emergency order mandates people have to stay home during the curfew. However, the curfew doesn’t apply to essential employees going to or from work. Those individuals will need an official identification or letter from their employer.

There are some other things people need to know. If you have livestock, you can still take care of them during the weekend curfew. But, those people need to make sure they plan ahead to get hay and feed.

People are allowed to go outside of their homes during the weekend curfew, but must stay on their property. Also, during the weekend curfew, certain essential businesses like restaurants and drive-thru food establishments must remain closed.

To meet the needs of essential workers in the Navajo Nation, the closure doesn't apply to gas stations or grocery stores. That's as long as they comply with certain requirements. Those requirements include:

Operating hours are from 7:00a.m. MDT to 5:00p.m. MDT.

No more than five customers are allowed inside at any one time.

Grocery stores may be open for essential employees going to and from work. Those stores can open at 7:00 a.m. MDT, but must be closed by 3:00 MDT. Additionally, no more than 10 customers are allowed in the grocery store at once.

People caught breaking the curfew restrictions may face a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.