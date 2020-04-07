NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – As of Tuesday afternoon, the Navajo Nation is reporting 426 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 42 cases since Monday, with a total of 17 deaths.

With the number of cases increasing once again, President Jonathan Nez met with the Arizona National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers to look for possible Federal Medical Station sites on the Navajo Nation.

Arizona Army National Guard delivers food, supplies to Navajo Nation The Arizona Army National Guard delivered food and supplies to the Navajo Nation on Saturday to help them deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Some of those sites include some of the hardest-hit areas in Tuba City and Kayenta. In Tuba City, the group explored possible medical tents and even the Tuba City Youth Detention Center as possible COVID-19 treatment sites. The group has also explored gymnasiums and other locations over recent days.

Arizona’s Family has reported the Chinle High School Basketball Arena is the current medical distribution center on the Navajo Nation. Right now, there is an extreme need for medical volunteers and COVID-19 testing labs on the Navajo Nation.

Federal medical station established to assist Navajo Nation combat COVID-19 Additional state resources are heading to assist the Navajo Nation combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re asking organizations out there, you know, if they have nurses and doctors and physicians, if they can help relieve some of our people, it will be really helpful,” President Jonathan Nez said.

According to the Navajo Nation, there are more than 50 ventilators at the five Indian Health Services facilities. That number doesn’t include additional ventilators at tribally operated health care facilities. On top of medical volunteers, there is still a high demand for equipment like additional ventilators, COVID-19 test kits, gowns, masks, gloves, and post-mortem kits.

In the Navajo Nation, there are no COVID-19 testing labs, so the positive numbers are about 72-hours behind.

Starting last month, a shelter in place order went into effect to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Since then, a daily curfew went into place from 8 p.m until 5 a.m. But, the strictest changes will go into place this upcoming weekend when the Navajo Nation will be under a 57-hour curfew from Friday through Monday.

The only people allowed out at that time will be essential workers, like medical workers. Essential workers will need to have proper documentation proving they are essential. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be cited and fined up to $1,000.

If you want to help the Navajo Nation during this crisis, contact the Help Command Operation Center:

Phone: 928.871.7014

Email: coronavirus.info@NNDOH.org