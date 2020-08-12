NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – President Nez and other tribal leaders were handing out information about COVID-19, masks and hand sanitizer to people at a police checkpoint in St. Michaels, Arizona Wednesday afternoon.
Navajo Nation, once one of the hardest hit areas, has seen a drastic drop in new COVID-19 cases. “If we continue to remain diligent about wearing masks in public now and throughout the upcoming flu season, I believe we will continue to flatten the curve for COVID-19 and we will also lower the number of flu cases here on the Navajo Nation. We know that wearing masks properly and consistently is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation,” President Nez said.
The most recent numbers show there were 19 new cases and no new deaths on the Navajo Nation.
President Nez continues to urge everyone to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing especially since COVID-19 is still out there and the flu season is less than a couple months away.
With flu season and winter right around the corner for that region, the Navajo Nation has reduced its weekend lockdown from 57 hours to 32 hours. This is intended to help people get prepared for the change in season.
The next 32-hour weekend curfew goes into effect Saturday at 9 p.m. MDT/8 p.m. PDT through Monday morning at 5 a.m. MDT/4 a.m. PDT.
For COVID-19-related questions and information on the Navajo Nation, call 928-871-7014.