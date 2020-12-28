NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Navajo Nation is on its sixth week of a strict lockdown and 57-hour weekend curfews, as COVID-19 cases reached a level of "uncontrolled spread" in 68 communities on the reservation.

"As you know, we were hit hard and we're actually starting to see a downward trend, but that doesn't count for the Christmas Day weekend as well. And so we are cautious, and I'm sure we'll see a little uptick," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "A lot of the Navajo people, the majority of them, heed the word of of our hospital workers, our doctors and nurses and leadership so we hope we don't see that much of an uptick."

The Navajo Department of Health released a list of 68 communities on the reservation that have reached uncontrolled spread as of December 11. Uncontrolled spread is a large amount of community spread with high risk of COVID-19 and a high potential for a rapid increase in cases.

The stay at home orders and curfews will be in effect until the risk and cases decline.

"We're trying to develop our little bubble here on the Navajo Nation, keep our people here on Navajo, shop here on Navajo, take care of ourselves, so that we don't see high rise in cases like we see off the Navajo Nation," President Nez said. "Even though the economy here on the Navajo Nation may be hurting because of it, but saving lives is much more important than the economy here right now."

President Nez says that so far, hospitals are managing. "Because of the message that we got out, letting our people know that it's upon them to bring these numbers down and I really see that that worked and there's not that much overstretch of our healthcare system here on Navajo," President Nez said. "We are utilizing or ability to govern ourselves to push back on COVID-19 and studies and statistics show that these lockdowns and these really strict public health emergency orders are working. You can see the national trends going up but here on Navajo you see them starting to flatten out and start going down so I think really that these lockdowns are working on Navajo nation, I just wish others around us would do the same."

Healthcare workers and first responders are getting the vaccination on Navajo Nation as more shipments are heading that way.