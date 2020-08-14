NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – As tribal leaders on the Navajo Nation prepare for another partial weekend curfew, they took time on Friday to honor all Navajo Code Talkers.
“We pay tribute to all of the Navajo Code Talkers for their courageous service during World War II,” President Jonathan Nez said. “By using our Navajo language to help win the war and protect the freedom that we have today.”
August 14 was first designated as “National Navajo Code Talkers Day” by former President Ronald Reagan in 1982.
Like many things, due to COVID-19, those Code Talkers were remembered through a virtual event.
Although the pandemic continues to change our daily lives, like through the virtual tribute, things on the Navajo Nation will slowly start to re-open. “We have a reopening plan,” President Nez said. “That kind of emulates the CDC protocols, and it’s going to be a phased-in approach.”
On March 17 Navajo Nation confirmed its first COVID-19 case. The virus quickly spread, making the area one of the hardest hit places in the United States. After months of strict curfews, stay-at-home orders, mask mandates among other things, the Navajo Nation has had nearly 50 consecutive days with fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases reported daily, and at least 13 consecutive days of under 50 new daily cases.
“You are seeing the flattening of the curve and the lessening of cases here on the Navajo Nation and you know, we have incorporated some tough public health orders,” President Nez said.
Tribal leaders have implemented a path to reopening essential services on the Navajo Nation, slowly and cautiously, using data and advice from healthcare experts.
President Nez acknowledges the fight against coronavirus is far from over. With winter and flu season right around the corner, he is urging people to get prepared for a potential second wave of the COVID-19 virus.
"People are now preparing themselves for the winter,” he said. “We've been telling people let's get ready for winter. So people are wood hauling getting their supplies, farmers are getting their produce ready to package for the winter so that, you know, we can prepare ourselves for a possible second wave."
With the current reopening plan in place, all businesses on the Navajo Nation must develop plans and procedures to further reduce the risks of COVID-19 exposure and spread. In a press release, the Navajo Nation said it wants to make sure businesses have proper facility ventilation for businesses, frequent screening and testing for employees, installing physical barriers, implementing flexible work schedules and providing employees with flexible leave policies.
Businesses will reopen in accordance with a color-coded status schedule. The statuses include:
- Red – high restrictions
- Orange – moderate-high restrictions
- Yellow – moderate-low restrictions
- Green – low restrictions.
Currently, the Navajo Nation is operating under an “orange” restriction. The color will change to be more or less restrictive depending on data trends. The Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center is responsible for declaring the status, and will do so through public health order. The changes will be dependent on several factors including: new hospitalization cases, hospital capacities, COVID-19 testing availability, and contact tracing availability.
Tribal government resources will start to reopen, too. Details on what’s being done to protect those employees can be found HERE.
As for schools on the Navajo Nation, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are urging all schools on the Navajo Nation to utilize online and/or virtual learning for the rest of the current semester to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among students, teachers and other staff members.
In a recent discussion between President Nez and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIE) Acting Associate Deputy Director Charles Sherman, he said the BIE will respect the sovereignty of the Navajo Nation and will allow BIE schools to proceed with online classes. BIE schools are closed until September 16th. Arizona, New Mexico and Utah all plan to respect those guidelines, too.
With high-speed internet a major problem on the Navajo Nation, there is a proposal to tribal leaders to use $94-million in CARES Act funding for telecommunications and broadband development. Currently, the Navajo Nation Council approve $68-million in CARES Act spending for broadband development.
In two different surveys, one to parents and the other to school leaders on the Navajo Nation, results show an overwhelming majority support virtual learning citing safety concerns.