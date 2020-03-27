PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Get ready to see those half-empty grocery store shelves stocked with food. On Friday night, March 27, members of the Arizona National Guard will begin filling shelves and clearing stockrooms of 87 grocery stores across 15 counties of the state.

These activities are a response to Gov. Ducey’s order last week to activate the Guard to help grocery stores and foodbanks with logistical capacity to meet the rising demand of food triggered by fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our efforts are intended to reduce the concern that builds in the public when they see empty shelves,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Arizona’s Adjutant General. “We are helping surge capacity for our retail partner’s distribution centers to secure and sustain the transport of food and supplies to where there is the greatest need.”

Within the Arizona National Guard there are more than 8,000 Citizen-Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees each with specific skill sets to assist local communities in bridging the immediate logistical gap. Citizen Soldiers and Airmen will be working with our state’s civilian workforce and volunteer organizations to transport much-needed supplies to stock grocery stores and food banks.

Soldiers have been packing boxes at food banks, who have been seeing an increased surge in demand. Other soldiers are working to move goods between warehouses and grocery stores. At United Food Bank in Mesa, about two dozen soldiers wearing latex gloves worked alongside volunteers from a nearby high school to pack more than 1,000 bags of food in less than an hour. They walked by pallets of food, grabbing green beans, applesauce, kidney beans, peas, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, cream of mushroom soup and rice for each bag. The food was to be distributed through drive-up service at the Mesa Convention Center on Friday.

Right now, the Guard has about 750 members activated. But Gov. Ducey last week said he may need to activate as many as 5,500 guardsmen for additional missions, such as building hospitals, organizing a medical corps or assisting law enforcement.

Last Friday, United Food Bank served 1,200 families, more than double the typical demand of 500. It was expecting 2,000 this week, said Dave Richins, president and CEO. At the same time, many volunteers have canceled their shifts.

“The ability for me to actually come and help and do things like this is — not to sound too cliche — but what I’m meant to do. This is what I see as my purpose,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Muños, 29, a Northern Arizona University student who joined the National Guard after finishing a nine-year active duty stint with the Army. Muños, originally from Safford in eastern Arizona, said juggling his online schooling with his Guard activation has made for long days. But his professors have been understanding.