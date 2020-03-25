PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona National Guard was out at St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix on Wednesday, helping prepare food for families in need.
We've seen the National Guard in action ever since Gov. Doug Ducey deployed them. About 50 guard members showed up at the food bank.
"Helping fill boxes, build pallets, so we can meet the needs of St. Mary's Food Bank," said Capt. Aaron Thacker with the Arizona National Guard.
Thacker said pivoting from the traditional mission of protecting America into serving the community is a natural thing to do for the National Guard.
"This issue, this emergency that we're dealing with is a unique problem. It's nothing like what we've dealt with in the past. However, every problem, when it's a domestic emergency, we bring in the same set of capabilities, so they know how to do their job. They just need the direction, the guidance. They need some briefings on social distancing. They needed to know how to work in a potentially coronavirus stress environment as they do this job and support the community," said Thacker.
The National Guard will be at St. Mary's through Saturday keeping things running smoothly since the food bank just lost more than two-thirds of its volunteers.