PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a week after the Arizona National Guard teamed up with the Air Force for a 15-plane flyover for healthcare workers in the Phoenix area, the Guard did another awesome flyover. This time it was for healthcare staff on the frontlines in the Navajo Nation and other northern Arizona communities.

+2 Luke Air Force Base honors COVID-19 front line workers with 15-plane flyover The flyover included aircraft from the 56th Fighter wing, the 944th Fighter Wing and the Arizona Air National Guard 161st Air Refueling Wing.

The four-aircraft flyover featured a KC-135 from the 161st Air Refueling Wing at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson. The formation launched Thursday morning at around 11 from Tucson and conducted an air refueling mission. The first tribute went over hospitals in Gallup, New Mexico, in the early afternoon. Then the formation went over the Navajo Capitol, Fort Defiance, Chinle, Kayenta, Tuba City, Flagstaff and Prescott. There is a full map below.

"This is a real-world air refueling mission," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Trey Shewbert, 161st ARW Director of Staff. "This is a joint mission that readies our wings to fight and win our nation's wars. These are Citizen Airmen from our state recognizing and providing hope to our friends, families and neighbors."