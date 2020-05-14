PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Personal protective equipment is tough to come by and that makes caring for COVID-19 patients especially risky. But now some good news for Arizona first responders and health care workers who will soon be able to decontaminate and reuse those critical N95 masks.
"We know N95 masks are critical to our first responders and health care professionals who need to be out working," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
Battelle is a nationally recognized company based out of Ohio that uses an FDA-approved process to decontaminate and reuse much-needed personal protective equipment. They are currently deploying 60 sites across the country.
"This is keeping the masks out of landfills while also making sure we extend the supply," said Mayor Gallego.
This system allows first responders, hospitals, care home facilities and others to make certain their current supply of N95 masks will safely last through the COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA requested Battelle to come to Arizona to support multiple organizations on the frontlines.
"Our mission is to protect the community. But if we don't have the resources to protect ourselves, then we too become victims," said Phoenix Fire Department Chief Kara Kalkbrenner.
The Phoenix Fire Department is welcoming this partnership and making room for the cleaning system to be set up in the department's admin building.
"This system will allow us to reuse a mask five times per person on a shift but also 20 additional times once it's cleaned so exponentially it's 100 uses of a single mask versus one-time use and thrown away," said Kalkbrenner.
The decontamination process is 12 hours and Battelle can do one thousand a day at the one Phoenix location, extending not only the life of these masks but improving the lives of those who risk theirs to care for our community.