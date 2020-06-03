PHOENIX (3TV/CVS5) -- After so many concerts, music events and festivals were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Valley volunteers are stepping up to help those in need.
Musically Fed’s held its 5th event Wednesday at a Gila River Arena parking lot to feed those in their own community who work behind the scenes bring the magic to live events.
The group normally works with venues to re-purpose leftover catering food to help feed those in need. Now, they're helping local entertainment and stage crews who need food during this time.
Musically Fed was joined by The Duce for the second time to provide meals for a family of 4 for 40 families. Additional boxes of produce, dairy, dry goods and even desserts were provided by Resurrection Street Ministry. A team of dedicated volunteers from Rhino Staging & Event Solutions served the community distributing all the goods in a contactless drive-thru event. Additional volunteer drivers gave their time and energy to deliver meals to local families unable to make the trip, who have suddenly and unexpectedly found themselves on the ropes.
Musically Fed is asking business owners and individuals to reach inside their hearts and provide monetary donations to continue feeding those in need. www.musicallyfed.org