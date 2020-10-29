PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Hours after Arizona reported more than 1,000 news cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row, Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ hosted a news conference at St. Mary’s Food Bank to discuss what’s happening with the coronavirus pandemic in our state.

Ducey has not addressed the coronavirus issue in more than a month, and in that month, we’ve seen more and more cases and increased use of hospital resources.

“Across the country, cases of COVID-19 are increasing, and Arizona is no different,” Ducey said.

“We are seeing the spread of COVID-19 moving in the wrong direction,” said Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. She kept her mask on through the news conference; Ducey did not.

After several weeks at 4%, the average weekly positivity rate reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services started creeping up a couple of weeks ago. Last week, it was just over 6%. So far this week (since Sunday), the average positivity rate is 7%.

Ducey said the recent increase in cases is something that was anticipated.

“We’ve been through this before and we’ve learned what works to combat this virus,” Ducey said. “We’ve had time to prepare. … I’m confident that we can continue to protect public health and keep our economy moving during this time.”

One of the metrics addressed Thursday is the R-naught number, which represents the reproduction rate of the coronavirus. Ideally, we want that number to be less than one, which it was for several weeks starting in late June. In early September, however, we crossed that baseline.

“The R-naught number is above one, and I think it’s above one for 49 out of 50 states,” Ducey said. “Arizona did one of the best jobs in the nation … of driving it beneath one. As we head into influenza season, it becomes more challenging.”

One of the biggest concern for many Arizonans is what’s happening with the coronavirus in our schools.

Earlier this week, ADHS revised its recommendations for closing schools as the number of COVID-19 cases increases. Christ said the agency planned to provide more clarifications on those guidelines later Thursday.