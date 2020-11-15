PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mountainside Fitness, the one Valley gym that has probably been the most outspoken during the pandemic closures, is being even more proactive as COVID-19 numbers surge in Arizona. The gym will soon offer additional virtual classes for its members, a plan they expect to launch on Monday, Nov. 16.
Are they worried about a second gym shutdown? Director of Marketing, Grace Koval, says, "we are optimistic that won't happen again." In the meantime, they are taking virtual workouts to a heightened level, as a way to mitigate that risk, and keep members who haven't returned to in-person workouts, feeling safe.
"There is currently no other fitness center offering this type of product at this scale," says Tom Hatten, CEO and Founder of Mountainside Fitness. The new virtual classes will be free to all current and new members, and will be accessible through the Mountainside Fitness app.
This new virtual membership will include group fitness, virtual workouts for seniors, exercise demonstrations, and yoga. "All the videos and demos are pre-shot beautifully, with some of our best instructors," explains Koval. "And they're not live, so you can access the video classes you want at any time."
Personal training is one of the largest services offered at the club, and will also be offered on this platform for folks to access virtually; a point of pride for the CEO. "Whether you are coming into a Mountainside Fitness or staying at home to work out, we are proud to offer a variety of options," says Hatten.
The club hopes this additional virtual offering will keep members engaged in their health and fitness through the pandemic, no matter what the future holds.
Find more information at mountainsidefitness.com