Mountainside Fitness CEO plans to sue Arizona after Gov. Ducey issues 30-day closure

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mountainside Fitness CEO and Founder Tom Hatten announced that his company is planning to sue Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a one-month pause that will consist of the closures of businesses like gyms, bars and movie theaters on Monday. The executive order is an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Hatten held a news conference at a Mountainside Fitness location in Paradise Valley on Monday to further explain the decision to take legal action.

"Now, with five hours notice, being the oldest health club business in Arizona celebrating our 29th year here, we were given five-hour notice," said Hatten while talking to local news outlets at the press conference.

Hatten says the company has done everything in their power and asks for clarity and communication from state leaders. At this point, he says he doesn't know what to expect. He insists that he is not only speaking for Mountainside, but for all businesses in Arizona.

"To say I'm going to know what's going to happen tomorrow, I can't say that for sure," said Hatten. "The arbitrary nature of this decision is why I am standing here today. All businesses need momentum. They need clarity. They need leadership and direction to move forward."

Hatten added that his company wasn't able to get any government assistance during the first shutdown because it has more than 500 employees. As a result, they had to find other ways to get help. Hatten said they depended on banking partners and landlords for assistance. He said they even started a funding program for employees who were suffering from the pandemic while they were out of work.

Hatten says that Mountainside Fitness has invited club members to wear masks if they so choose. He also stressed that his facilities have implemented social distancing.

"From the workout facility to the cardio areas -- make sure that everybody could be safe and still function in this environment just like they would in Safeway or Home Depot."

Hatten additionally emphasized his company understands how serious COVID-19 is and how he wants to partner strongly in fighting the virus, but doesn't think shutting down businesses is the answer.

"If it is truly as bad as what we are being told, I don't think health clubs closing tomorrow will solve the problem. I don't think closing a movie theater that hasn't been open is going to solve the problem."

Another gym plans to comply with Ducey's order while keeping their Arizona locations open. Jason Thunstrom of Life Time Fitness says their facilities provide a wide range of health and entertainment services, amenities and programs.

"We will make as many amenities and programs available to members as possible, and make adjustments where ever necessary to meet the guidelines," Thunstrom told Arizona's Family.

The letter Life Time Fitness sent to members tonight said:

Your Life Time team will continue to serve you in every area of the club possible while complying with revised restrictions by Governor Ducey. This includes LifeSpa, LifeCafe, pools, kids, saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and locker rooms. Essentially everything will remain open but the fitness floor and Group Fitness/Yoga classes. We will provide updates when available and appreciate your support.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not Life Time Fitness is accompanying Mountainside Fitness in this looming lawsuit.