PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Of the 508 reported cases of coronavirus in Arizona, nearly 300 of those are in Maricopa County alone. But it’s who is testing positive the most that might surprise you.

The most positive cases of COVID-19 coming from Maricopa county is in the 18- to 39-year-old bracket.

While you may think that’s because they’re out and about the most or still in contact with the most people, the state health department says that’s not necessarily true.

“Were you surprised at all that there were some high numbers within the 18-39 age group?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“You know, it is something we’ve been seeing and it’s very similar to the data they’re showing in South Korea," said Dr. Cara Christ, medical director of the Arizona Department of Health.

But the question is why. Dr. Christ said there is likely a big reason.

“That’s probably likely a function of who is going to seek testing," she said.

Dr. Christ said that age group is more likely to physically leave the house for medical care. According to Maricopa County numbers, 35% of all cases in the county fall into that young adult age group.

But Dr. Christ said it’s more likely those people will recover or have mild symptoms.

What worries her is how many healthy, young adults may think they’re not susceptible, and more than that, who they may see or be around in the process.

“I think the message is that you absolutely can get it. It may be a mild disease or one you don’t even know you have,” she said. “I think the danger for this group is if you are going to be out in public or be in crowds and interact with other people, then stay away from your elderly loved ones.”

That same advice goes for being around those who have compromised immune systems as well.

Since these are Maricopa County numbers, Arizona’s Family asked Maricopa County specifically for an interview, but they told us the only doctor authorized to speak on this was sent home and they have no other doctors available for the media. In a written statement, they said that everyone is at equal risk of becoming infected with the virus.