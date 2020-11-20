DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than seventy miles outside of Phoenix, you'll find the story behind what's on your plate.
"Thanksgiving is big for us here at the farm," said Ashlee Mortimer with Mortimer Farms. "We do fresh turkeys, and we also do tons of baked goods."
Ashlee has been in agriculture since she was little. Her family, and about 40 full-time employees, have been planting and growing fruits and veggies at its location in Dewey, Arizona, for ten years.
"We have onions, tomatoes, peppers, okra, tomatillos," Mortimer said. "We have strawberries, blackberries, and the list goes on and on. A to Z... we say."
Less than a week before Thanksgiving, 350 turkeys are ready for pick up. But just like everything else these days, 2020 is different.
"In years in the past, we've seen a trend with a lot of big birds," Mortimer said. "People have big gatherings. And have lots of big turkeys to feed all of those people. This year we're seeing a lot smaller of turkey orders."
Customers are ordering smaller birds for those smaller gatherings. Shopping local is also part of a bigger trend. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and food flew off grocery store shelves, Mortimer Farms noticed a lot more Arizonans who wanted to head straight to the source. Customers wanted to see where their food came from, and beef and strawberries were the most popular, Ashlee said.
"When guests come to the farm, they're able to see how the food grows and where it grows and how strawberries are harvested," Ashlee said. "And how onions are different than strawberries."
Turkeys for Thanksgiving are sold out. Ashlee says about half of them were ordered by people in the Phoenix-area and the others are closer to the farm in cities like Prescott, Camp Verde, etc.