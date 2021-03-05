PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona hit a significant milestone on Friday, having administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses statewide.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says as of Friday morning, 2,016,512 doses have been administered to 1,312,951 people. Of that, 711,074 people have received both doses.

“This is certainly a milestone, but there is plenty of work ahead and millions more Arizonans in need of vaccination,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the ADHS director. “We are grateful to all of the medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers involved in getting vaccine into the community, and to all of the Arizonans who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”

Nearly one-quarter of the vaccines administered were at state-runs sites, including State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and the University of Arizona's campus in central Tucson, according to ADHS.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, to make an appointment or more, check out the ADHS website.