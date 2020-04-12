GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A church in Goodyear still had an Easter service, but it looked a lot different that it normally would due to COVID-19.

Skyway Church, a nondenominational Christian church hosted a 45 minute drive-in church service for Easter Sunday.

More than 100 cars filled up the dirt lot near Bullard Avenue and Van Buren Street in Goodyear.

Easter service from your car. Skyway Church in Goodyear. Live audio coming from 88.1 FM which only hits this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/X3EdFIBWn7 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) April 12, 2020

Lead pastor Greg Brown said it's their first service in 15 years they held in the parking lot to stick to CDC social distancing guidelines. The last few weeks, he has only held online or live streaming services.

Congregation members stayed in their cars and turned on their radio to 88.1 FM to listen to the live audio. The church implemented rules which included not allowing people out of their cars or using the church's restroom facilities.

On the mic, lead pastor Brown who gave his uplifting sermon on an actual lift. The singers for the service were on a trailer used as a makeshift stage.

People outside the dirt parking lot are not able to hear a clear signal from 88.1, because the signal is out of range.

To reduce the amount of human interaction and spread of germs, church volunteers went car-to-car with a white bucket on a stick for the donation collection.

Pastor Brown said today's Easter message was about hope.

"People need hope today. We invited everyone out because we haven't been at church for about a month. We came up with this idea after hearing about it in other places," said Brown.

It's a message Lisa Davis needed to hear in person instead of through her computer screen. She said she lost her job in the retirement savings industry to COVID-19.

"It's been a difficult year for a lot of people, myself included. It feels good to smile today," said Davis and believes everything will be okay.

She felt safe in her car and enjoyed the community feel even though she couldn't talk to anybody face to face.

"If feels good to be here with our church family again," she said.