PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wave of COVID-19 has created spikes in different states, including Arizona, which has been marked as one of the worst states for COVID-19 per capita in the world.
It shouldn't come at much surprise but some states are requiring Arizonans to quarantine for 14 days when arriving in their state. Which means if you go to one of these states, you will need to add 14 days to your trip.
Here are the states with travel restrictions:
Alaska
Connecticut
Hawaii
Illinois**
Kansas
Maine
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
**Illinois doesn't have statewide travel restrictions but the city of Chicago does. Chicago is requiring Arizonans to quarantine for 14 days.
Alaska is bit different than other states. They are providing travelers with a few options - a complete traveler declaration form which you can find HERE along with a proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test OR you must take a COVID-19 test you arrive and then self-quarantine till results arrive at your own expense.
Here are the states with no travel restrictions so far:
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisana
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Some states are broader by requiring any people from out of state to quarantine for 14 days. For example, in Vermont, you must complete a 14-day or 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test in your home state before arriving in the state.
Many states do recommend that if you feel sick, have a cough or can’t breathe well to avoid traveling and contact with other people.
Per the Center for Disease Control, “Do not travel is you are sick, or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the pat 14 days. Do not travel with someone who is sick.”
If you continue to travel as planned, practice social distancing and wash hands or use hand sanitizer.
