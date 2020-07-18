PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wave of COVID-19 has created spikes in different states, including Arizona, which has been marked as one of the worst states for COVID-19 per capita in the world.

It shouldn't come at much surprise but some states are requiring Arizonans to quarantine for 14 days when arriving in their state. Which means if you go to one of these states, you will need to add 14 days to your trip.

Here are the states with travel restrictions:

Alaska

Connecticut

Hawaii

Illinois**

Kansas

Maine

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

**Illinois doesn't have statewide travel restrictions but the city of Chicago does. Chicago is requiring Arizonans to quarantine for 14 days.

Alaska is bit different than other states. They are providing travelers with a few options - a complete traveler declaration form which you can find HERE along with a proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test OR you must take a COVID-19 test you arrive and then self-quarantine till results arrive at your own expense.

Multiple states now require Arizonans to quarantine after arriving in state With COVID-19 cases rising in Arizona, some states are now requiring Arizonans to take a 14-day quarantine before visiting.

Here are the states with no travel restrictions so far:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Some states are broader by requiring any people from out of state to quarantine for 14 days. For example, in Vermont, you must complete a 14-day or 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test in your home state before arriving in the state.

Many states do recommend that if you feel sick, have a cough or can’t breathe well to avoid traveling and contact with other people.

Per the Center for Disease Control, “Do not travel is you are sick, or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the pat 14 days. Do not travel with someone who is sick.”

If you continue to travel as planned, practice social distancing and wash hands or use hand sanitizer.

Keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 numbers in Arizona on Arizona's Family here and visit Arizona's Department of Health Service's site here.