SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More nightclubs in Scottsdale reopened this weekend after being shut down for reportedly violating COVID-19 guidelines. Riot House just opened their doors after being charged with a misdemeanor for not following social distancing rules back in June.

On Tuesday, Casa Amigos and Bottled Blonde were given the green light to open after the Arizona State Health Department shut them down in late August. Right now, nightclubs in Maricopa County are allowed to open only if they operate as restaurants at less than 50 percent capacity.

More Scottsdale bars temporarily close after receiving notices for social distance violations At least five other bars and nightclubs joined the list on Friday of temporarily shutting down.

"There is going to be social distancing outside of the clubs. Inside the clubs, masks are going to be requirement. There are going to be plenty of hand sanitizer stations," said Craig Miller, a consultant with the Arizona Liquor Industry.

Miller said many clubs are pivoting to create more of a dining experience and will require you to buy food with drinks. He said more staff will be monitoring and regulating people. Arizona's Family spoke to people in Old Town Scottsdale Saturday who said clubs were enforcing guidelines. "The workers and security guards are like, way more harsh. They are hard on everybody," said Emilio Vasquez.

Dr. Shad Marvasti, associate professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine said regulation will be crucial. He said even with guidelines in place, it is important to know the risks. "Any event that you do, with or without the mask, if you do something indoors versus outdoors, there is six times the increased likelihood of spreading it or getting it," said Marvasti.