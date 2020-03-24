MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Going outside is almost a necessity for people isolating themselves at home, and apparently, a lot of people's thumbs are turning a little green.

The most obvious reason seems to be that there's more time for people to get out in their yards. But there are also other reasons gardening is growing on people.

"I've tried a lot of things," said Rebecca Squires, a mother of six who was shopping with her family at A&P Nursery in Mesa. "And I have failed and succeeded at many different things."

Bill Annis manages the nursery, which has seen a bump in retail over the past week. "Dealing with the situation that they're in, I'm getting new people coming in, wanting to learn how to grow vegetables," he said.

Squires' kids range in age from 8th grade on down to preschool, and though she's not new to gardening, she's turning it into a home school assignment to help her kids branch out. "They're excited to learn about like how things grow and how the seedlings come up, and we're just taking reports on it," she said.

Father Thiers was loading their cart with vegetables too after somewhat of a wake-up call.

"Right now, we're just getting back into it after a couple of years of a break," Zach said. "Everything that's going on right now kind of sparked us back up into growing again."

"Coronavirus has just motivated us to be more self-sufficient in general," Squires said. "We've had a little garden, but now we're like, we have the space for it. Let's just do what we want to do!"

It's a quarantine activity that will have major payoffs during brighter days ahead.