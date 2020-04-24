PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- With so many people losing jobs, it tough sometimes for parents to feed their families. Now, several school districts are working to hand out free meals.
Higley Unified School District says the need is greater than ever. Friday, the district said it bagged more than 21,000 meals for kids that will feed them breakfast and lunch through the weekend.
"After this all happened, now I have teach them, I have to be their speech teacher, I have to be their PE teacher, and so having food is just one less thing to worry about," said Christine Stanley, who stopped by Cortina Elementary School Friday to pick up food for her kids.
During lunchtime, the school had a steady line of cars waiting for meals. Several kids on bikes stopped by the Gilbert school to pick up food too. "I know a lot of people are losing their jobs, and a lot of people are stressed," said Stanley.
This meal program benefits parents and employees. "It helps our school district keep our bus drivers employed and some of our aides, so it's been a huge blessing all the way around," said Amy Kaylor, School Board President for HUSD.
She said the district feeds about 35-hundred kids each day. "Since we started this program at the end of March it has almost doubled, so I believe as companies remain closed and more families are undergoing layoffs and what not then this will continue to be a gift to them," said Kaylor.
Parents can pick up food 7 a. m. to 6 p m. Monday through Friday at one of several locations. Your child does not have to be a Higley student to get food.
"It's such a big blessing because they don't ask for proof of income," said Stanley. "They don't ask for anything, just do you have kids under 18, yes, here's their food."
Friday, the district got a $50,000 donation from Barrett Financial Group and United Wholesale Mortgage that will help students who can't pay for lunches during the school year.
"Because this school year ended so soon, we didn't have quite the debt we normally have, so we will be going into the year 2020/2021 with a positive budget to help those kids who need help paying off their lunches," said Kaylor.
Parents said they are thankful they don't have to worry about meals for their kids for now. You can find information online about where to pick up meals.