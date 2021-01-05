PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey announced Tuesday that $2 million in additional funds will be set aside for local restaurants and eateries that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Arizona restaurant owners and their employees have worked diligently to serve patrons and limit the spread of COVID-19," said Ducey. "Many restaurants have utilized outdoor dining to welcome more customers while maintaining safety, and we want to make sure our local restaurants have the opportunity to expand their outdoor seating. I’m grateful to the restaurant owners and employees who have gone above and beyond to safely serve Arizonans."
The new funding is part of the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program launched last month. The program would help provide $10,000 per restaurant for items they need to expand including furniture, barriers, patio heaters and patio covers. According to a press release from Ducey's office, 365 restaurants so far have applied and 114 have received funding.
"Beaver Street Brewery has used our grant to add nine tables in our parking lot to increase our outdoor seating," said owner Kelly Hanseth who received $10,000 from the program for her establishment in Flagstaff. "Thank you, Governor Ducey, for expanding this program to help restaurants serve more customers and sustain their businesses."
This additional funding comes a month after Ducey announced an Executive Order that would help "ease the red tape on outdoor dining, helping restaurants expand seating outdoors on a temporary basis."
To be eligible, there are a few requirements.
- Must be a licensed restaurant or bar in Arizona
- Fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees
- Must comply with all COVID-19 related executive orders
- Must demonstrate a new extension of premises that has been approved by the local governing body and the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control (if applicable)
- Must submit a complete application, including a budget (incomplete applications will not be considered)
More guidelines and how to apply can be found here.